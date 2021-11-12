Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic issue in York County Thursday night.

Officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old York Road at Ernest Road where two lanes were closed due to the pig blocking lanes which caused some onlooker delays as well.

Deputies said Papa Pig’s owners were located and attempted to load him and take him home, but YCSO officials said the pig was so large that it broke the trailer.

The sheriff’s office Mounted Patrol unit then responded and loaded the pig into a horse trailer to get him home.

YCSO officials reported that the pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes.

