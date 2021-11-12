Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s after sunset, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out to high school football games or the fair. Temperatures tonight will eventually drop to the mid 40s by early Saturday morning. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid to low 30s across the CSRA. (WRDW)

Sunshine and cooler highs this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect Saturday night at 10 pm until 9am Sunday morning for western counties in the CSRA. Sunday morning lows will drop into the mid to low 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs below average in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Sunny and cooler weather sticks around through the middle of next week. Lows will be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday morning and highs will increase from the mid 60s to near 70 later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.