Augusta rescuers warn of fire risks as temps dip this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With cooler temperatures moving into the CSRA this weekend, local firefighters are reminding people to take some safety steps to reduce the risk of fires.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

And that could be an issue this weekend with a freeze watch in effect through Sunday morning for parts of the CSRA, including Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren and Washington counties.

“The biggest mistake is putting something too close to a heating source,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, stoves and candles.”

LOCAL STATS Augusta firefighters and emergency medical technicians are responding to an average of 23 structure fire calls per month in 2021. As of 2020, the city of Augusta was ranked No. 3 in the nation for home fire risk by The Hartford.

Locally, space heaters are a common reason for heating-related home fires. People are encouraged to buy space heaters that have an automatic shut-off switch that gets activated if it tips over.

Also, purchase safe heaters that have been tested by a safety laboratory (there should be a a sticker on the box).

Nationally, most heating-related home fires occur from 5-8 p.m.

Other fire safety steps include:

Plug portable electric heaters into outlets directly. Do not use extension cords or power strips.

Turn space heaters off when you leave a room or are beginning to fall asleep.

Keep pets away from heaters as their fur may catch fire or they may suffer burns.

Refuel gas-burning heaters outside.

Check portable heaters regularly throughout the winter months.

“Older adults are at increased risk from home fires,” Burden said. “Older adults should have an escape plan in case of an emergency and have their home heating system inspected or professionally cleaned annually to make sure it’s in working order.”

Although heating is a common cause of fires in winter, they’re a danger year-round.

Data by The Hartford shows the top three causes of fire are electrical, cooking/stove and fireplaces.

National surveys have found charging a phone overnight is considered a moderate risk for fires. However, charging a phone overnight by your bed, leaving your kitchen with the stove on or leaving a room with a candle burning are considered high risks.

More than four out of 10 American homes do not have a fire extinguisher, according to The Hartford.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, working smoke alarms in a home reduce the risk of death by more than half, whereas roughly three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes with either no or inoperable smoke alarms. Here are some tips:

Test each smoke alarm once a month.

Have an escape plan and make sure you and your family practice it every six months.

Install a smoke alarm on every floor of a home and outside each bedroom.

Replace your alarms based on the manufacturer’s recommendations or every five to 10 years.

Also in the news ...

YOUTH PROGRAM: The Augusta Fire Department and Richmond County School System have joined in a program to teach teens firefighting and life-saving skills. Training, teaching and mentorship will be offered by firefighters and EMTs. The Explorer program lasts until mid-May. Each training session will be on a Saturday at an Augusta fire station. Participants must be at least 16 and a junior or senior at a Richmond County high school. Interested youths can contact their school counselor.

CERT TRAINING: The Augusta Emergency Management Agency offers periodic enrollment in its Community Emergency Response Team. There are monthly sessions from November through March. The CERT team is a group of volunteers interested in learning what to do before, during, and after an emergency, as well as certain life-saving skills. For more information, email Sharon Bennett at swbennett@augustaga.gov.

