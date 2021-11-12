Arbery slaying trial: Where things stand as testimony resumes today

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Testimony is set to resume Friday in the trial of three white men accused in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

It comes a day after jurors heard recorded testimony from the owner of a property where the suspects believed Arbery had been prowling.

Also Thursday, one of the suspects’ lawyers told the judge he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom out of concern of influencing the jury.

Attorney Kevin Gough made the comment to the trial judge Thursday, a day after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat in back of the courtroom with Arbery’s parents.

Gough said he feared Sharpton’s presence could influence the jury.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said he barely noticed Sharpton in court.

“But, if we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring in high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating,” said Gough. “We don’t want any more Black pastors in here, or other, Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jury in this case. And I’m not saying the State is even aware that Mr. Sharpton was in the courtroom, I certainly wasn’t aware of it, until last night.”

“It’s a public courtroom and I have no idea how the Reverend Al Sharpton appeared to be here. So, the State had no part in that whatsoever, so,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

“I don’t hear a motion, and I will tell you this, I am not going to blanketly exclude members of the public from this courtroom,” said Judge Timothy Walmsley, Glynn County Superior Court. “In fact, what I just heard, is that nobody was even aware that he was in here.”

Judge Walmsley also pointed out that a barrier in the courtroom likely prevented jurors from even seeing Sharpton from the jury box.

Sharpton released a statement saying, in part: “The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough in asking a judge to bar me or any minister of the family’s choice underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support.”

Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder in Arbery’s death last year.

The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after being spotted running in their neighborhood.

The McMichaels said they thought he was a burglar who’d been prowling in a home that was under construction.

Jurors on Thursday in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death watched security camera videos from that home.

Property owner Larry English said in prerecorded testimony that his camera recorded Arbery at the construction site five times between October 2019 and Feb. 23, 2020, the day Arbery was slain.

English says there’s no sign Arbery took anything from his property.

English is not appearing in person due to health issues.

The deposition was recorded nearly two months ago, lasting more than three hours. But with breaks and sidebars, playing the video for the jury ended up taking up the entire day.

In that recording, jurors heard and saw attorneys asking English about his property, why he put surveillance cameras up around the unfinished house and the multiple instances where those cameras recorded people walking around the property, including Ahmaud Arbery the day he was killed.

English testified back in September that he put surveillance cameras up around the home he was working on because a neighbor said some kids were walking around the property. Concerned for the kids’ safety, and for his property, English said he wanted to keep an eye on it. When the cameras picked up motion, they started recording and sent an alert to his cell phone.

That happened several times over a few months, and captured images of kids around the house, a white man and woman at one point, as well as Ahmaud Arbery. English testified there had been several items stolen from the property, but he didn’t think Arbery was the culprit. Still, English shared clips of the video with neighbors in an effort to find out who was going there, video Greg McMichael saw.

Greg McMichael told an investigator the day of the shooting he thought he recognized Arbery from that surveillance video, prompting him and his son Travis to try to stop Arbery. An attorney with Arbery’s mother reacted to English’s deposition outside the courthouse.

“They said they had a hunch, they didn’t know he did anything wrong. They had a hunch. And a Black man was running down the road and they all got guns and hopped in their pickup truck. So your question goes directly to the issue of this case, which is why did everyone react differently to Ahmaud, to anyone else going about their business in the neighborhood,” said attorney Mark Maguire.

Last May we heard from English’s attorney who was attempting to distance English from the defendants in this case, saying he wanted people to know he had nothing to do with Arbery’s death.

“He wants people to know that he never would have done anything like this. He never would have wanted anything like this was developing. He never would have been a part it if he would have known,” said Elizabeth Graddy, attorney for Larry English.

Larry English testified during the pre-recorded deposition that he showed his neighbor Diego Perez a copy of the surveillance videos, including ones that showed Ahmaud Arbery on the construction site. He gave Perez permission to come onto his property and be a “neighborhood watch” for his property.

Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Bob Rubin used those words, and has said Mr. Perez is the one who shared the videos with other neighbors, including the McMichaels, so they could be on the lookout for those people on the property.

Prosecution also brought up Perez showing other neighbors the video in opening statements. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said 12 days before Arbery was shot, Travis spotted him at the house, called police, and he and Greg went to the house to confront Arbery. Police told Greg and Travis McMichael they had been in contact with English and that he believed the person just recorded on surveillance had not stolen anything from the property.

Greg McMichael told the cop “well, it’s at least criminal trespassing,” and the cop chimed in, “maybe loitering and prowling,” which are both misdemeanors.

