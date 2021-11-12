Aiken man charged with assaulting his mother with a hammer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege an Aiken man sent his mother to the hospital after striking her with a hammer.

On Thursday morning, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center for a woman who reported her son, 40-year-old Jermaine Terell, struck her with a hammer, according to a police report.

The assault reportedly occurred the night before off Cardinal Drive in Aiken.

Roberson was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. There, he was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, according to arrest records.

