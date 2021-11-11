Advertisement

Teen charged in armed robbery at Aiken park

Tyquan Johnson
Tyquan Johnson(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager is facing charges for being among a group who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at an Aiken park in September.

Tyquan Johnson, 19, of Aiken was charged on Monday with armed robbery, pointing a presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

On Sept. 24, police received a report of the armed robbery which took place at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center located at 400 Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.

The victim reported a group of four to five suspects armed with revolvers stole his backpack while at the park’s basketball court, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Inside the backpack was the victim’s cellphone, his wallet and a Smith Armory pistol.

He further told police he did not know who the suspects were but that they fled to Paces Run Apartments.

Davis was charged in connection with the incident and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

MORE | North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation

The incident report lists three other suspects who have not been identified, including a 16-year-old.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803)642-7740.

