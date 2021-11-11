Advertisement

Supply chain issues, labor shortage could make for expensive Thanksgiving meal

Many will gather for that big family meal, but with inflation reaching a level that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years, that holiday turkey might gobble down more cash than it has in past years.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is officially two weeks from Thanksgiving.

Experts say when it comes to everything families need for Thanksgiving dinner – the turkey, the sides, all the works – they could be spending more for nearly every part of the meal.

Once again, the supply chain issues and a national labor shortage are to blame.

Without adequate labor and transportation, things are more expensive, which means higher prices are passed down to customers.

The American Farm Bureau says food prices are higher than they’ve been in 20 years. They predict the Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings could cost 4 to 5 percent more at the checkout line this year than one year ago. Market owners say they know this to be true.

“We’ve seen a substantial increase in our wholesale pricing. Our fresh birds Shelton is up close to 20 percent,” Alan Arzoian, owner of Handy Market, said.

Consumer experts say to make the grocery list now and go ahead and get the things shoppers can buy in advance, like non-produce items.

They add while it may be convenient to shop at one store, shoppers will likely save more if they scout out prices at different stores and divide up the shopping.

Experts said these higher prices at the store are expected to last not only through the holiday season but well into next year too.

