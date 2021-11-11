S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles brings back in-car road tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is going back to offering in-car road tests.

Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.

The department will also revert back to its pre-COVID 19 schedule of afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing, allowing walk-ins to test during the morning hours.

All branches accept walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day, except for Wednesday. On Wednesdays, all branch offices accept walk-in customers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Customers have to make appointments to take regular and motorcycle skills tests from between 2 and 4 p.m.

Commercial driver’s license applicants will be able to schedule appointments for skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches across the state.

Branches that can accommodate CDL skills tests include Bennetsville, Columbia – Shop Road, Greenville – Saluda Dam Road, Greenwood, Ladson, Myrtle Beach – The Market Common, North Augusta, Rock Hill, and Sumter. Appointments for CDL skills tests continue to be required during all operating hours.

For in-person appointments, the SCDMV does encourage everyone to wear a face mask.

All appointments and common payments can be completed on SCDMVOnline.com.

