Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, according to coach Matt Rhule. Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.

P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals, Rhule said. Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career.

The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

