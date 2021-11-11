Saluting those who served: CSRA celebrates Veterans Day 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We may not know them all but we owe them all. All day long we’ve seen ceremonies and celebrations to make sure our local vets know how much we appreciate them.

A salute to those who have served.

“We will never forget their sacrifice let alone their service to our country, to our God, to their families and to this grateful nation,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.

In Augusta Veterans, their families, and the community coming together for one reason.

“It’s a great remembrance for our community to remember that those who served some gave something and some gave all,” said David Titus, past commander for Augusta Chapter, Military Order of the World Wars.

Fort Gordon Commanding General Paul Stanton says our Veterans have paved the way for current soldiers.

“We appreciate our Veterans and everything that they have done in order to set the conditions for us to pursue a more perfect union,” said Stanton.

Across the river in Aikens County – a wreath, a salute, and music.

For Aiken Band Director, Barb Rollins she has always had a desire to serve in the military but never did.

“Playing music at all these events is my way to serve my nation,” said Rollins.

She says seeing all the Veterans warms her heart.

“The tears just flow when I see these Veterans, especially the older ones and it’s hard for them to come out, but they come and it just blesses me,” she said.

And for one Veteran he says the community behind them isn’t unnoticed.

“It is for them our service. It’s not just for ourselves, it’s for the country. To see the community come out and support us is fantastic,” said Douglas Hastings, Army Veteran.

And to his fellow vets, ”Be proud of who you are, be proud of what you did and be proud of the U.S. because it’s great because of you,” he said.

