Progress continues on Augusta’s new Hub for Community Innovation

We're checking in on the progress of a major project in Augusta. We're looking at a site that will soon be home to a brand new Boys and Girls headquarters and a new outreach center.

It’s called the Hub for Community Innovation. It’s part of a $10 million investment by the Augusta National Golf Club and its corporate partners into the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

The Hub for Community Innovation will be located on the corner of Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue. Community partners say they’re excited to see progress being made.

Just one year ago things looked different on the corner of Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue.

“The main goal is to have a dream center for the community of Harrisburg,” said Britney Poosner, Director of Outreach and Inclusion for MCG Foundation. “If you’ve driven by the site they’re going vertical. Got steel up and things are looking good.”

Construction workers are making headway on the new Hub for Community Innovation in the heart of Augusta.

“From the very idea to moving forward to having the construction go vertical means so much to not only us but to the community that it’s in,” said Poosner.

The hub is expected to have two parts, Hub East and Hub West. The east side will be the Boys and Girls Club headquarters and the west will house four local non-profits.

“It’s geared toward pulling the community together and just making sure those non-profits that were already serving our areas just have a collaborative effort and are offering essentially ramped up services for all those community members,” said Poosner.

The hub is expected to open in spring of 2022 – but that timeline is fluid.

“It’s been up in the air just like all over the country. Supply chain has been slow and stagnant,” she said. “Not that it’s delayed but it’s still moving forward in the timeframe that we set.”

What you see so far is only phase one of the project. Phase two will involve expanding AU’s campus along with adding in more non-profits to fill out the Harrisburg area.

