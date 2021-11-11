Advertisement

Pandemic continues to cripple local blood bank’s lifesaving efforts

By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A blood drive Friday in North Augusta is your chance to help save some lives.

A few bags of donated blood are all that’s left on the shelves at Shepeard Community Blood Center, which supplies local hospitals with the blood needed for medical treatments.

The center is desperate for donors, with supplies critically low. The initial lockdowns of the pandemic led to the cancellation of drives at schools and workplaces that usually keep blood banks supplied. The situation has never quite righted itself.

The next big public blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at North Augusta High School, 2000 Knobcone Ave., where the blood bank will have its mobile donation equipment set up. Donors will get a free T-shirt and biscuit.

The blood bank is scheduling several other drives across the CSRA but says you shouldn’t wait for a drive to help out. Shepeard has three donation centers in the CSRA, all ready to take donations:

  • Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 706-737-4551.
  • Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 706-854-1582.
  • Aiken: 53 Fabian Drive in Aiken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 803-643-7996.

The center says it’s in critical need of all blood types and platelet donations.

As an incentive, Shepeard is offering 2,000 bonus points to all donors until Nov. 17. These points can be used to purchase gift cards or other promotional items.

As another perk, every donor will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate at the center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

