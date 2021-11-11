North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta woman is facing charges related to the discovery of a deceased man’s body found hidden along an Aiken County roadway.

On Feb. 26, the body of 68-year-old Tommy Hoover was discovered covered in a trap in a wooded area along Katie Lane in Trenton.

On Tuesday, deputies charged 23-year-old Reahnna Wilkey with grave/desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny in connection with the case, according to arrest records.

Wilkey is the second suspect charged in this investigation. In August, deputies charged 40-year-old Jeremiah Head with the same charges plus financial identity fraud.

Jeremiah Head (ACSO)

On Feb. 20, Hoover’s family reported he was missing. The family told investigators that after his disappearance, his phone cut off, his bank accounts were emptied, and he never showed up for work.

His body was discovered six days later.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported in August that Hoover’s cause of death was an accidental overdose but both Wilkey and Hoover are charged with stealing Hoover’s 2020 Honda and hiding his body.

Wilkey was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

