Advertisement

North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation

By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta woman is facing charges related to the discovery of a deceased man’s body found hidden along an Aiken County roadway.

On Feb. 26, the body of 68-year-old Tommy Hoover was discovered covered in a trap in a wooded area along Katie Lane in Trenton.

On Tuesday, deputies charged 23-year-old Reahnna Wilkey with grave/desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny in connection with the case, according to arrest records.

Wilkey is the second suspect charged in this investigation. In August, deputies charged 40-year-old Jeremiah Head with the same charges plus financial identity fraud.

Jeremiah Head
Jeremiah Head(ACSO)

On Feb. 20, Hoover’s family reported he was missing. The family told investigators that after his disappearance, his phone cut off, his bank accounts were emptied, and he never showed up for work.

His body was discovered six days later.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported in August that Hoover’s cause of death was an accidental overdose but both Wilkey and Hoover are charged with stealing Hoover’s 2020 Honda and hiding his body.

Wilkey was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

MORE | What happened to Tommy Hoover? 68-year-old’s body found in Trenton

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Hospital COVID
For 1st time in months, a local hospital has no COVID patients
Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA

Latest News

Gregory Brooks
Former Evans High School teacher charged with inappropriately touching students
In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
Pandemic continues to cripple local blood bank’s lifesaving efforts
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
It happens Olive the time: Local railroad bridge struck again
South Aiken High School and Aiken Scholars Program student Jay Saxon discusses the merits of...
15 teens get scholarships during virtual CSRA College Night