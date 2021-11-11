New horse Pilates program brings unique experience to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new program in Aiken for people who love horses. You probably can’t guess it...it’s horse Pilates! Tiffany Page is a Pilates instructor and horse speak specialist. She says she started the program hoping to enhance the interactions with horses and humans.

Page is basically what you call a horse whisperer. She knows the ins and outs when it comes to horses.

“Horse speak is gestures, postures and signals, a GPS roadmap to what your horse is thinking and saying,” she said.

And what she calls their micro gestures. She says knowing a horse’s micro gestures creates clarity when interacting with them.

“The dirtiest little secret of what I’m trying to tell people is that this is about paying attention to the horse because so few humans listen and it’s really to listen to their little micro gestures,” she said.

As a Pilates instructor, Page’s love for both her horses and Pilates is what sparked the idea to combine both; horses and Pilates...leading her to launch a unique, new program in Aiken.

“Pilates and horses go hand in hand because Pilates is focused on balance. One of the things horses love most, is balance, they can feel a fly land on his or her back,” she said.

Hoping to enhance interactions between humans and horses, one step at a time.

If you’re interested in horse Pilates you can get in contact with Tiffany at Pilatesmastery.org.

