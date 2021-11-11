Advertisement

It happens Olive the time: Infamous railroad bridge struck again

The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The infamous Olive Road bridge has been hit by a vehicle once again.

The bridge is especially low — apparently deceptive so, as its underside has been hit countless times over the years by trucks too tall to make it.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning.

It’s the second time this week for a railroad bridge in the CSRA to be struck.

A garbage truck hit the similarly low Trestle Pass bridge Tuesday morning in Aiken County, causing severe damage and leading to at least a temporary shutdown of railroad traffic.

