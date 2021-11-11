Advertisement

How your business or group can participate in Aiken Festival of Trees

Aiken Festival of Trees
Aiken Festival of Trees(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Participants are being sought for the city of Aiken’s fifth annual Festival of Trees.

Each December, local businesses and organizations decorate holiday trees and display them at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. SE.

Visitors vote on their favorite tree, with the winner receiving a holiday-themed gift basket and their tree featured in an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.

MORE | Local Salvation Army has urgent need for holiday bell ringers

“Participation is a great way for businesses and groups to reach new audiences,” the museum said in a news release.

After a tree lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 3, trees will be on display through the rest of the month.

There is no cost to participate, but space is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you would like to display a tree, forms will be available at the museum or by contacting Sheri T. Clemons at slcemons@cityofaikensc.gov.

Forms must be completed by Nov. 17, and participants will be notified of acceptance by Nov. 19.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can visit https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/sponsorship/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Hospital COVID
For 1st time in months, a local hospital has no COVID patients
2 Georgia teachers face charges for inappropriate relations with students
Joel Larsen
Columbia County ex-deputy admits DUI in patrol car, pill theft

Latest News

‘Two explosions, big ones’: Military veterans rescue woman from burning home in Valdese
‘Two explosions, big ones’: Military veterans rescue woman from burning home in Valdese
WBTV
‘Two explosions, big ones’: Military veterans rescue woman from burning home in Valdese
A grant from Food Lion help fund a makeover at the Project SMILE food pantry.
Grant makes improvements possible at Sylvania food pantry
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA