How your business or group can participate in Aiken Festival of Trees

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Participants are being sought for the city of Aiken’s fifth annual Festival of Trees.

Each December, local businesses and organizations decorate holiday trees and display them at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. SE.

Visitors vote on their favorite tree, with the winner receiving a holiday-themed gift basket and their tree featured in an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.

“Participation is a great way for businesses and groups to reach new audiences,” the museum said in a news release.

After a tree lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 3, trees will be on display through the rest of the month.

There is no cost to participate, but space is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you would like to display a tree, forms will be available at the museum or by contacting Sheri T. Clemons at slcemons@cityofaikensc.gov.

Forms must be completed by Nov. 17, and participants will be notified of acceptance by Nov. 19.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can visit https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/sponsorship/.

