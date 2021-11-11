Gov. McMaster requests investigation into obscene materials in public school libraries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has requested S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman immediately begin an investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in public schools in South Carolina.

The governor made the request in a letter to Spearman after he received examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.

The letter in its entirety can be read below:

The Governor has notified SLED to evaluate whether any state laws have been broken as a result.

“... It is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe,” Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity.”

The governor additionally called on the Department of Education or the State Board of Education to circulate statewide standards to prevent pornography from entering the state’s public schools.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.