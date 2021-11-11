Advertisement

Former Evans High School teacher charged with inappropriately touching students

Gregory Brooks
Gregory Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Evans High School teacher was charged on Wednesday following reports that he inappropriately touched two students.

The Columbia County School District says on Nov. 4, a student brought concerns to the attention of school administration at Evans High regarding an incident in which a teacher, 63-year-old Gregory Brooks, allegedly touched the student inappropriately.

School administrators immediately launched an investigation and contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as well as the parents of the student and others directly involved, the school district said in a statement.

An incident report by the Sheriff’s Office alleges Brooks slapped a female student’s backside while she was attempting to get candy from his desk drawer.

MORE | Jenkins County schools to stay closed all week amid threats

The report further alleges Brooks has done this to other students in the past and has made inappropriate jokes.

The investigation led to the discovery of a second incident involving a student.

The school district reports that Brooks is no longer employed by the Columbia County School District.

He was charged with two counts of inappropriate sexual misconduct by a teacher, according to arrest records.

