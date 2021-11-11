Advertisement

Falcons’ Fowler practices, status for game at Dallas unclear

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has returned to practice. His return opens the possibility he might come off injured reserve and play Sunday at Dallas. Fowler was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22 with a knee injury.

He wore a brace on his left knee in practice. He showed no sign of favoring the knee during the portion of practice open to reporters. Fowler started Atlanta’s first five games and had two strip sacks.

The Falcons rank last in the NFL with only 11 sacks. Fowler’s return could address the glaring need to boost the weak pass rush.

