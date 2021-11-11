Advertisement

Evans soldier surprises family at local elementary school

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Home of the free because of the brave. Thursday the river region will honor all of our veterans for their service and sacrifices.

And you can’t forget about the sacrifices our military families make every day while loved ones are serving overseas. Wednesday one soldier in Evans surprised his family with a sweet reunion.

This is army soldier William Johnson has been on his fourth tour in Korea for the last year. His family was expecting him home next month but Wednesday he surprised them early at Lewiston Elementary where his son goes to school.

Johnson says he met his wife on his first tour in Korea. They’ve been married ever since for 14 years.

