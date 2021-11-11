Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s for central and eastern counties, but lows will drop to the mid and upper 40s for western counties. Winds will stay light and variable.

Showers tonight, but sunny and cooler into the weekend. (WRDW)

Today looks dry behind the front with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Lows early Saturday will be down in the mid 40s. Sunshine and cooler highs this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s Saturday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Chilly start Sunday morning with lows in the mid to low 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs below average in the low 60s.

Sunny and cooler weather sticks around through the middle of next week. Lows will be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday morning and highs will increase from the mid 60s to near 70 later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.