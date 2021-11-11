Advertisement

Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win

Major League Baseball logo
Major League Baseball logo(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Baseball’s most influential agent said the sport was the victim of a ``competitive cancer’' caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks and said the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of tanking.

In an outdoor news conference in front of a steakhouse at the general managers’ meetings, Boras backed the demands of the players’ association for changes in the collective bargaining agreement that expires Dec. 1.

The sport is braced for a lockout that would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage but first since 1995. Atlanta made a series of July acquisitions and went on to its first World Series title since 1995.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Aiken High School
After fight, gun found in teenager’s book bag at Aiken High School
A truck hit a power pole and spilled dozens of pallets on Nov. 9, 2021, at West Martintown and...
Aiken County crashes topple power pole, shut train track
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons
Falcons’ Fowler practices, status for game at Dallas unclear
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture
SEC leaders Georgia, Alabama gearing up for final challenges
Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69