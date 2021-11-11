15 teens get scholarships during virtual CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA College Night normally fills the James Brown Arena, but this year’s event went virtual with a website app providing area students with access to more than 100 college recruiters.

It was held Nov. 4 and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union and iHeart Media.

Since 1993, more than 100,000 high school students and parents have attended CSRA College Nights, said Gladys Moore, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions education outreach and CSRA College Night chairperson.

Over the years, more than $300,000 in scholarships have been offered to participants.

“The generosity of our scholarship sponsors and much appreciated help from volunteers are major reasons why this event is so popular,” said Moore.

This year’s event featured recruiters from nearly 80 colleges and universities with more than 600 students participating. Throughout the evening, $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 15 students.

“It’s rewarding to see so many students having the opportunity to meet with college representatives of their choice, knowing this night could have a significant impact on their post high school education,” said Moore.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Andrew Towner, North Augusta High School

Curtis Thompson, Williston-Elko High School

Da’Nayja Johnson, Allendale-Fairfax High School

Destiny Reeves, A.R. Johnson High School

Donte’ Smith Academy of Richmond County

Erica Brown, Aiken High School

Iyanna Brown, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Jaden Lyons (Dee Dee), Evans High School

Jake Simpson, South Carolina Governor’s School

Khamaya Brown, Lake Marion High School

Kristofer Frazier, Strom Thurmond High School

Laquez Glover, Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School

Sarah Wunder, home school, Bamberg

Shamya Shipman, Allendale-Fairfax High School

Thorne Ragin, Grovetown High School

