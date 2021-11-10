State, local authorities tracking down source of Jenkins County school threats

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State and local authorities are trying to track down the source of multiple school threats. Jenkins County schools are closed completely Tuesday after the district says someone sent emails to students and staff late Monday night.

It comes after similar threats made last week where the superintendent says emails sent to students and staff at the middle school demanded $5,000 in a threatening manner. The GBI is helping both the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Millen Police Department track down the person responsible.

The Jenkins County Sheriff says they’re investigating a bomb threat. He says they searched the school. They had a dog going around – and couldn’t find anything. Still, these threats have parents worried.

Jenkins County parents are concerned. Like Ashley who says her son will not be returning to school under any circumstances until the terrorist is caught.

“As a parent myself, I understand the anxiety threats create,” said Ken Trump, President, National School Safety and Security Services.

Trump works with districts across the country to analyze threats.

“Our threat makers want to see that they have power and control to generate some type of action or reaction by school officials in a panic mode,” he said.

In Jenkins County they reacted by closing down schools. Now the GBI and Jenkins County law enforcement are trying to find who sent the threat.

