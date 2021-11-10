SRP Park sees increase in ticket sales after Braves World Series victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The season is over and SRP Park is empty. But after a whirlwind victory from the Braves in the World Series baseball fans are already ready to go for next year.

Season tickets for the GreenJackets just went on sale and we also learned the times for home games Tuesday. SRP Park has already been seeing a lot of interest during what’s normally a rough time of the year for ticket sales.

The season for the GreenJackets is long over. This time of year most aren’t thinking about next season already – except this year.

“Right after baseball season going into football season, winter months, nobody’s really talking about baseball. Thanks to the Braves, everyone’s talking about baseball,” said Brandon Greene, Green Jackets General Manager.

Talking about baseball and putting their money where their mouth is.

The GreenJackets say they’ve been getting a high number of calls asking about season tickets already. The reason may be the smell of victory wafting here from Atlanta.

“As we progress and partner with the Braves long term you’ll hopefully see a lot more former GreenJackets with the Braves, and I think just having that connection and that tie to Atlanta is a pretty cool thing,” said Greene.

The outlook for next year’s sales is looking pretty good and that’s saying something given that the team ranked number one in the low-a league for best game attendance.

“We hope to continue that to continue to bring success to this area,” he said.

Drawing people in which means more money spent at nearby restaurants and bars more money for North Augusta.

But an even bigger home run, “I think the Braves haven’t won a World Series since 1995, and it’s been a long time, and I think the Braves are going to see some long term success, which can only help us, help the area, and get more interest in baseball,” he said.

The win out in Atlanta could mean a new generation of baseball fans brewing, right here at home.

We asked if the World Series trophy could be making an appearance here in Augusta. The GreenJackets tell us nothing is official but they are working to see what’s possible.

If you're interested in heading out to the park next year full season, half-season, and 20 game passes are available.

