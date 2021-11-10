Advertisement

Local Salvation Army has urgent need for holiday bell ringers

Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner...
Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner Market grocery store in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, as she wishes customers a "Happy Thanksgiving," while soliciting for donations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta’s iconic Red Kettles are not immune to the labor shortages throughout Augusta. They’re asking the community to fill the gap.

The Salvation Army of Augusta, which manages this area’s largest shelter and soup kitchen, is launching its iconic Red Kettles this month.

The campaign supports homeless services in the Augusta area and is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser. All donations from this campaign stay local to help meet the increasing needs in Augusta.

Donations support their services to those who are homeless and those at-risk of homelessness.

“We are grateful for our generous partners who support us every year and give us a spot to ring the bell,” said Captain Jonathan Raymer, the Augusta-area commander. “Every single volunteer ringing the bell for us is making a tremendous impact on countless lives.”

Ringing the bell for four hours provides enough funding to shelter a person for 19 nights.

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to...
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

With over 30 locations and two or more shifts per day, the Salvation Army needs volunteers but has, in the past, relied on paid individuals to fill all the shifts. But in a year marked with labor shortages, the nonprofit is seeking additional help from volunteers.

“If we have to cancel ringing locations, that means our services, which are needed more than ever, will receive less funding this year,” said Raymer. “I pray that families, businesses, Sunday school classes, and any other groups will step forward and spread some Christmas cheer. They will be helping many people on what is usually the worst day of their lives.”

Those interested in volunteering are asked to sign up for either a four or eight-hour shift. A single person or small group can staff a shift. Volunteers will receive training and be assigned a shift.

For more information about volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign, contact Nanette Hayes at 706-434-3185 or email at Nanette.Hayes@uss.salvationarmy.org

