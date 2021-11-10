Redistricting update: Ga. Senate passes map to retain GOP majority

Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers this weeks are working on plans to draw new legislative districts as required after each census. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing through a map designed to maintain their strong majority in the chamber.

The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the House for more debate.

Democrats say the plan doesn’t reflect Georgia’s nearly 50-50 partisan split and denies opportunities to nonwhite voters.

Republicans say it keeps communities together and protects incumbents.

A House committee on Tuesday approved a map projected to elect 98 Republicans in the 180-member House.

The full House could voted on that map Wednesday.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers last Wednesday began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

Also on the agenda for the special session is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.

The House committee handling redistricting plans to meet Wednesday and will likely release its map for its redrawn 124 districts based on population growth and changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

A Senate committee released a proposed map of that chamber’s 46 districts last Thursday and plans a public hearing this Friday.

Both chambers have suggested they will hold early December special sessions to approve the state House and Senate maps, as well as a U.S. House map they will collaborate on.

