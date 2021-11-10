Advertisement

Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings.

Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend at least one spot in the top four was certain to change. The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.

