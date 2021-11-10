Nighttime lane closures returning to both sides of I-20 near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 state line improvement project could affect travelers for the next few nights between Riverwatch Parkway in Georgia and Martintown Road in South Carolina.

Concrete paving and temporary barrier wall installation will affect inside lanes in both directions.

All work dates may be rescheduled as needed, but here’s the Nov. 11-18 schedule for now:

Eastbound: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Westbound: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.