New decoration competition bringing holiday cheer to Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you put up holiday decorations you may secretly compare your house to your neighbors. But one local friendly seasonal competition puts it all out in the open. But wait – it’s only November.

“End of October we start putting everything out in the yard,” said Christopher Valentine.

Long before Santa’s sleigh lands, Valentine is up on the rooftop starting a months-long process of transforming his home.

“This house will be amazing,” he said. “It will be lit up from right to left, front to back.”

And this year there will be some 45,000 lights twinkling at his home and on social media. Valentine has one of 10 houses that will be going head to head in Columbia County’s very first “Light Fight.”

“We’re working with each individual house to go out and capture them turning on their lights for the first time,” said Cassidy Harris, Columbia County Public Relations Manager.

Each house will have a mini-episode posted to the Columbia County Facebook page. Then it’s up to you to crown the king or queen of a good old neighborhood showdown.

“It’ll be ready for Facebook followers for the Columbia County page to go on and vote December first through the 10th,” she said.

When all this was announced on Facebook Valentine’s friends and neighbors knew just the right guy to apply.

“My inbox pretty much blew up that day, and I had only missed it by 54 minutes,” said Valentine.

All the lights and music are not exactly something he throws together.

“In the off-season we are programming songs on the computer, note by note, word by word,” he said.

But it is something he says win or lose he’s blessed to be able to do.

“We started this as a family tradition in setting this up, and realized it goes a lot farther that we are now part of y’alls family tradition and we love seeing you every year,” he said.

So grab your extension cords, zip ties, and ladders. Because it’s time to get in the holiday and competitive spirit.

There are still four spaces left in the competition and the deadline to apply is Wednesday. If you’d like to apply email publicrelations@columbiacountyga.gov.

If you want to see some of the houses the first participating house will be posted on Columbia County’s Facebook page sometime Tuesday evening.

