NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation

(AP) - The NCAA has set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports. The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution.

That is cut down from 43 pages. It focuses more on the NCAA’s broader goals of athlete welfare. Most importantly, it would provide Division I the autonomy to reshape everything from how revenue is shared to how rules are made and enforced. The next nine months will see more work done on the details.

