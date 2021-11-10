Advertisement

NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation

NCAA
NCAA(NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA has set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports. The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution.

That is cut down from 43 pages. It focuses more on the NCAA’s broader goals of athlete welfare. Most importantly, it would provide Division I the autonomy to reshape everything from how revenue is shared to how rules are made and enforced. The next nine months will see more work done on the details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69
(Photo by the Associated Press)
Georgia staves off FIU upset bid with 58-51 win
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings
Brad Brownell: Clemson Head Coach remembers the UNCW days ("1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast)
Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
Cousinard, Leveque lead S. Carolina past USC-Upstate 78-60