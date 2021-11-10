Local Christmas tree farm getting ready for the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away which basically means Christmas because you may already be getting your holiday plans in order – including the perfect Christmas tree.

It all starts at the farm. So we went out to Clark’s Hill Christmas Tree farm to find out what they’re expecting this year and how you can snag the perfect tree.

Finding the perfect Christmas tree is a tradition for some families each year around the holidays and at Clark’s Hill Tree Farm they have more than enough to choose from.

“We have about 40 acres in trees. So, at about 800 per acre, we have roughly 30,000 trees,” said Charlie Mills, Clark’s Hill Christmas Tree Farm owner.

Finding the perfect Christmas tree is a pretty big deal for most people.

“We tag somewhere around 1,500 to 2,000 trees,” said Mills.

At Clark’s Hill Christmas Tree Farm before you find the perfect tree, Mills says it takes years of preparation.

“We start cutting when the trees are roughly six years old and that’s when the trees are in the 7-to-8-foot range,” he said.

He says they’ve been in business selling trees for years.

“This is our 32nd year selling trees. We planted trees six years prior to ever selling one. So we’ve been doing this for 38 years,” he said.

Mills says after Thanksgiving is usually when families start to look for their Christmas tree, but like many things, the pandemic has slowed that tradition down.

Coming off a pandemic, what do you guys expect it to be like this season?

“Well, last season we really didn’t know what to expect because people have been cooped up all year long and we didn’t know whether people were going to take a chance on coming out and being in a crowd, but we had an exceptionally busy season last year,” he said.

He says this year they’ll be ready for the big rush but they’re not quite sure what to expect.

“Really and truly I’m not sure we’ll do that well this year because people have not been shut up inside all season, so I expect a busy season but I’m not sure they’ll come out in the droves like they did last year,” he said.

And of course, once you find the perfect tree, keeping it healthy is the key to the most wonderful time of the year.

“It’s really important to keep water in your stand. A tree will take up an amazing amount of water. A tree this size right here will take up a gallon of water a day,” he said.

Clark’s Hill Christmas Tree Farm officially opens on November 20th at 9 a.m. Mills says it’s usually anywhere from $60 to $75 for an average-sized tree, but they have all sizes for you to choose from. And once you pick out your tree, they do the rest.

