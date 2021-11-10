Local blood bank issues critical call for donors as supplies ebb

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few bags of donated blood are all that’s left on the shelves at Shepeard Community Blood Center.

For the past 20 months, blood centers in the United States have been struggling to collect blood donations. The initial lockdowns of the pandemic led to the cancellation of drives at schools and workplaces that usually keep blood banks supplied. The situation has never quite righted itself.

Shepeard, the CSRA’s community blood center, has had to issue alerts when supplies get too low, and this is one of those times.

The center says it’s in critical need of all blood types and platelet donations. These products are supplied to local hospitals and go to local patients who need it for treatment.

As an incentive, Shepeard is offering 2,000 bonus points to all donors until Nov. 17th. These points can be used to purchase gift cards or other promotional items.

As another perk, every donor will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate at the center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

