‘Line Drive Can Drive’ bringing free baseball clinic, food drive to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free baseball clinic and canned food drive will be taking place at SRP Park this weekend.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Golden Harvest Food Bank will be out at the ball field, located on 187 Railroad Ave in North Augusta, to collect canned and non-perishable food.

The campaign known as Line Drive Can Drive has provided over 2,600 meals in years past.

Along with the food drive, professional baseball instructors from Complete Game will host a free baseball clinic open to baseball players ages 6 to 15-years-old.

Visit www.playpscg.com to register for the free baseball clinic.

