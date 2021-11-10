Advertisement

‘Line Drive Can Drive’ bringing free baseball clinic, food drive to SRP Park

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free baseball clinic and canned food drive will be taking place at SRP Park this weekend.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Golden Harvest Food Bank will be out at the ball field, located on 187 Railroad Ave in North Augusta, to collect canned and non-perishable food.

The campaign known as Line Drive Can Drive has provided over 2,600 meals in years past.

MORE | Costs, supply issues hurt Golden Harvest, other food banks

Along with the food drive, professional baseball instructors from Complete Game will host a free baseball clinic open to baseball players ages 6 to 15-years-old.

Visit www.playpscg.com to register for the free baseball clinic.

