Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Mekhi Lairy made the go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds remaining and Miami of Ohio scored the game’s final nine points to defeat Georgia Tech 72-69 in the season opener for both teams.

Georgia Tech, which last March won the ACC Tournament and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years, struggled down the stretch, missing its last six shots. An inside basket by Michael Devoe gave Georgia Tech a 69-63 lead with 2:29 to go but the Yellow Jackets would not score again. Lairy led the RedHawks with 23 points and Devoe led Georgia Tech with 26.

