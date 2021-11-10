Advertisement

I-TEAM: Tracking dramatic drop in COVID cases across local school districts

By Laura Warren
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re tracking a dramatic drop in COVID cases in our local school districts. Our I-Team crunched the numbers for COVID cases in our local school districts.

And we found a 98 percent drop in cases since the peak for Columbia County in August. At one point they had 506 kids positive for COVID. Now they’re down to just 9 cases.

And it’s a similar trend for all of our counties, except Aiken – they did just report a small spike from 10 student cases last week to 28 cases this week.

Local school COVID case counts
Local school COVID case counts(WRDW)

But overall as you can see this graph is moving in the right direction. Since the school year started in August our I-Team found 6.7 percent of the student body in Aiken County has had a confirmed case of COVID, and 7.1 percent in Columbia. 4.5 percent for Richmond.

