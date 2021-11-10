Have you seen this Burke County armed robbery suspect?

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in locating 20-year-old Tanaus D. Rouse in reference to an armed robbery.

On Tuesday night at approximately 7:45 p.m. Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to the 600 block of Girard Ave. in Sardis in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators were able to render aid to the victim and quickly obtain the identity of the offender 20-year-old Tanaus D. Rouse.

The victim was shot in the foot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to AUMC for treatment.

Tanaus is a black male with brown eyes, brown hair, 200 pounds, and 6 foot. He has active warrants for Armed Robbery, Aggregated Assault, Burglary, etc. and is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Any information regarding this individual can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.