Advertisement

Have you seen this Burke County armed robbery suspect?

Tanaus D. Rouse
Tanaus D. Rouse(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in locating 20-year-old Tanaus D. Rouse in reference to an armed robbery.

On Tuesday night at approximately 7:45 p.m. Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to the 600 block of Girard Ave. in Sardis in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators were able to render aid to the victim and quickly obtain the identity of the offender 20-year-old Tanaus D. Rouse.

The victim was shot in the foot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to AUMC for treatment.

Tanaus is a black male with brown eyes, brown hair, 200 pounds, and 6 foot. He has active warrants for Armed Robbery, Aggregated Assault, Burglary, etc. and is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Any information regarding this individual can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

MORE: | Gun found in teen’s book bag at Aiken High School

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Local Christmas tree farm
Local Christmas tree farm getting ready for the holiday season
South Carolina infrastructure
South Carolina infrastructure
I-TEAM: Find out your neighborhood’s risk to toxic gas emissions
50th year of The Nutcracker
Carrying on a Christmas tradition: Local ballet prepares for 50th year of The Nutcracker