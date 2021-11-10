Costs, supply issues hurt Golden Harvest, other food banks

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic, food banks like the CSRA’s Golden Harvest now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation.

“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks, including Golden Harvest.

The lasting effects of COVID-19 have had a staggering impact on the supply chain and increased food costs, Golden Harvest told News 12.

Material scarcity has been one of the major issues affecting the supply chain, including a lack of boxes, containers and repair parts for the transportation equipment that’s vital to Golden Harvest’s distribution efforts.

The higher food prices have hurt Golden Harvest’s ability to purchase food.

Meat prices have soared to 50% above the cost before COVID-19.

“When COVID-19 began impacting our community fear escalated, businesses were closing down and the future was so uncertain,” Golden Harvest CEO Amy Breitmann said.

“Every food bank in the United States had to rethink the ways we support our community members, both in urban and rural communities. With the drastically increased food costs, the scarcity of many food items, we have seen increased needs from our neighbors trying to make ends meet.”

Breitmann said the food bank is depending on support from our community in the form of monetary donations and volunteerism to meet the increased demand from the public.

COMING UP Golden Harvest Food Bank will be hosting a large food distribution at its Aiken location, 81 Capital Drive, from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 13. Organizers expect to supply around 400 families with canned goods, milk, grapes, other fresh produce and meat.

Feeding America’s Fitzgerald warned that food banks that expanded to meet unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic won’t be able to absorb forever food costs that are two to three times what they used to be.

And it’s not just the cost of the food that’s a problem. Donated food is more expensive to move than before the pandemic because transportation costs are up. Plus bottlenecks at factories and ports make it difficult to get goods of all kinds.

If a food bank has to swap out for smaller sizes of canned tuna or make substitutions in order to stretch their dollars, Fitzgerald said, it’s like adding “insult to injury” to a family reeling from uncertainty.

Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia— such as fruit cocktail, pears and mandarin oranges — have been stuck overseas because of a lack of shipping container space.

Issues in supply seem to be improving and prices stabilizing, but he expects costs to stay high after so many people got out of the shipping business during the pandemic.

“An average container coming from Asia prior to COVID would cost about $4,000,” he said. “Today, that same container is about $18,000.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.