Advertisement

Falcons release OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner in surprise move

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek.

The Falcons also signed defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The release of Tuioti-Mariner was a surprise. Though he was inactive for two games, Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks. He moved from defensive tackle before the season after having 31 tackles and one sack last season. Nizialek opened the season as a starter before he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 5.

Atlanta signed veteran Dustin Colquitt, who has kept the starting job.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69
(Photo by the Associated Press)
Georgia staves off FIU upset bid with 58-51 win
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings
Brad Brownell: Clemson Head Coach remembers the UNCW days ("1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast)
Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
Cousinard, Leveque lead S. Carolina past USC-Upstate 78-60