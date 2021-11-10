Edgefield County schools shifting to shorter summer, more breaks

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County school district is moving to a so-called modified school calendar with a shorter summer break but more frequent breaks during the school year.

The Edgefield County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to move to the calendar that’s a lot like the one proposed in Aiken County and being used in McCormick County.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman said the calendar is meant to provide earlier support to students who are struggling. He said it will also grant “greater opportunities for all students, families, and employees.”

In both a traditional and a modified calendar, students go to school 180 days a year and teachers work 190 days a year. Traditional and modified calendars differ in when breaks occur.

In a traditional district calendar, students have a summer break of about 10 weeks. In districts using a modified calendar, students have a slightly shorter summer break but also a break after one or more quarters. That break is called an intersession.

Because families may already have vacations scheduled, students can miss one of the first two weeks of school and make up these days at the first intercession. There’s a similar option for employees.

Also, there will be a transitional year: The 2022-23 modified calendar lacks a winter intersession so school can start in early August instead of July.

The board’s vote to implement a modified calendar follows an extensive engagement process. that found widespread support for a modified calendar.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.