Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 in the season opener for both teams.

Dawes made four 3-pointers and was one point shy of his career best. Hunter Tyson and South Florida transfer David Collins added 14 points apiece for the Tigers. Dawes’ 3-pointer sparked a 20-4 run in the second half as the Tigers pulled away. Brandon Younger and Rayshon Harrison, the reigning Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, scored 12 points each for Presbyterian.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.