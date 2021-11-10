Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We experienced wrap and peel weather once again today around the CSRA with lows this morning dipping into the 40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be warmer tonight thanks to increasing clouds and an approaching cold front. Lows by early Thursday morning will be near 50. Scattered showers will be possible during the day Thursday as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. A line of showers ahead of the front is expected to move through the CSRA Thursday night with clearing skies heading into early Friday.

Rain Outlook (WRDW)

Most of Friday looks dry behind the front with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Any rain chances we see Friday would be confined to the very early morning hours before daybreak. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the mid to low 70s.

Lows early Saturday will be down in the mid 40s. Sunshine and cooler highs this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s Saturday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Chilly start Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs below average in the low 60s.

