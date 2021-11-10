Advertisement

Cousinard, Leveque lead S. Carolina past USC-Upstate 78-60

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Martin thinks he’s bounced back from the worst season of his career. He believes his Gamecocks are ready for the same thing this year. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Cousinard scored 14 points and made seven assists, Wildens Leveque also scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Carolina defeated USC-Upstate 78-60.

Bryson Mozone scored 20 points and Jalen Brazeale added 17 to lead USC-Upstate, which was outrebounded 52-34. The Spartans made a run early. Mozone hit a 3-pointer, lifting USC-Upstate into a 6-4 lead, and added two more from distance as he and Jordan Gainey scored 16 points to fashion a 17-8 lead by 12:59 of the first half. The lead lasted for less than two minutes as South Carolina reeled off the next 10 points, controlling the offensive glass to keep possession.

