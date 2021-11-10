Advertisement

Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57

Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday
Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points top help top-ranked South Carolina beat fifth-ranked North Carolina State 66-57 on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks never trailed in the marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders. Raina Perez and Jakia Brown-Turner were the only Wolfpack players to find any type of offensive rhythm. Each scored 18 points in this one. South Carolina shot 49% for the game. Preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston blocked five shots and helped control the paint against preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elissa Cunane.

Cunane finished with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69
(Photo by the Associated Press)
Georgia staves off FIU upset bid with 58-51 win
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings
Brad Brownell: Clemson Head Coach remembers the UNCW days ("1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast)
Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
Cousinard, Leveque lead S. Carolina past USC-Upstate 78-60