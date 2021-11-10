City leaders getting to the bottom of county-wide trash problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Trash overload. Augusta city leaders say they want this to be a sight of the past. Commissioners talked Tuesday about ways to make sure your trash is taken care of.

A month ago on Savannah Lane there was a full trash bin on almost every curb. It looks a lot different now – neighbors say the problem was fixed. Tuesday Richmond County leaders discussed what they can do to get to the bottom of their trash problems county-wide.

“Cause it wasn’t just my garbage, it was the whole neighborhood’s garbage,” said Jerry Hailey.

We spoke to Hailey in early October. Back then he was fed up because his trash wasn’t being picked up.

“And it stinks, and there are flies everywhere and it’s not getting any better,” he said.

But it did get better – about two weeks later.

“Y’all came out to do the story and sometimes it takes a little push to get it to work but at that time Waste Management started picking up trash, finally on time like they’re supposed to,” he said.

Jerry wasn’t the only person having trash problems. We got several emails and calls from people in Columbia, Richmond, and Aiken counties with the same problem from various trash service providers. Apparently, Augusta commissioners got the calls too.

“I continue to hear about staffing issues I continue to hear about trucks not being able to be serviced,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, District 7.

Augusta’s primary trash service contract is with Waste Management. Earlier in the pandemic, the city froze the penalty that would hold the trash services accountable for bad service. The penalty has been reinstated but only for about a few weeks now – so they agreed to wait and see if it makes a difference.

“This is an every-week problem whether it’s trash or recycling and it’s been going on far too long and frankly as commissioners we can step up our game and fix it. I know contract time is coming,” he said.

The Augusta Environmental Services director will bring back some information about how and if penalties being reinstated have led to service improvements to the commissioners at the next committee meeting.

