Carrying on a Christmas tradition: Local ballet prepares for 50th year of The Nutcracker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This month the Colton Ballet Company is going on its 50th year of putting on The Nutcracker production. We met up with the dancers ahead of the holiday tradition.

A holiday tradition since 1971. Colton Ballet has been rehearsing for its production of The Nutcracker since September.

“It is so great to see all of this hard work and all of these people coming together to produce this production,” said Zanne Colton, Director, Colton Ballet Company.

Colton says the Nutcracker production is coming at a time when the community needs it.

“It is a time when families can come together and be together and go on basically a journey. A journey that speaks of things that are joyful, confident, loving. We need some of that now,” he said.

Come opening night you will see a total of more than 80 people on stage. Some of which have been performing in the Nutcracker for many years!

“I came down here almost every weekend in the 80s and 90s to dance with the company, and I was the Cavalier when she started and here we are 34 years later doing it again,” said Andrew Kuharsky, Colton Ballet Company.

For Tammy Westafer – she says this year’s production really means a lot to her.

“I think we’re especially excited this year because we didn’t get to do Nutcracker last year because of COVID-19 and the quarantine, so we’re even more excited to get back on the stage and have our local community come out,” she said.

While they’re excited to once again perform in front of an audience Ashley Fisher who’s been dancing with the company since second grade says she dancing to not only give back to the community, but for her parents.

“My father passed away last December, and he was very involved and loved The Nutcracker and so it’s an exciting and special way to honor them as well,” said Fisher.

They say so much goes into making this production possible and are ready for the community to see it all come together.

“From my experience, Augusta has a great community support and a lot of people behind the success of this production,” she said.

Tickets are already on sale. The production will take place at the imperial theatre November 26th through 28th. To purchase yours, visit: Colton Ballet Presents The Nutcracker.

