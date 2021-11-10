Advertisement

Beijing Olympics get ‘gold for repression’ in labor report

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It has also singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place China. The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report titled: “China: A gold medal for repression.” It highlights human rights violations in the country. A copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach. The IOC and China have ignored pressure to move the Games.

The IOC says it is a sports body and not responsible for China’s internal politics.

