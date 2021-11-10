Back-to-back arson cases on same block raising concern for neighbors, businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire officials are investigating three cases of arson on the same block. We spoke with some local business owners and a commissioner about the issue.

Three fires intentionally set back to back all on Ramsey Street near Josey High School, have neighbors worried.

“It was two of them. And then another one on that when you go to that end and you go through a path and it was another on that street,” said a concerned neighbor.

All of the houses – abandoned. Just as the area is looking to bring in new growth. One new business owner says it doesn’t bode well.

“Well I don’t think it’s a good look for a new business with a lot of that going on because what if it burns down the fire comes down the street and burns down business so that’s not a good thing for the community,” said a concerned business owner.

Jordan Johnson is the commissioner for district one and he says people who live and work there are ready for the neighborhood to be cleaned up and the crime to stop.

“But to have three properties arsoned in the span of a month that’s disturbing to me,” said Johnson.

Johnson says this is the reason the city just started the blight ordinance.

“Blighted properties can completely destroy the fabric of neighborhoods. If they aren’t addressed in a fashionable manner we see that now as the arson had taken place across the city,” he said.

The new ordinance will tax property owners at a higher rate if they don’t clean up their property – it’s a way to hold owners accountable, so their eyesore properties won’t also become hot spots for crime.

“So doubling down on code enforcement is going to be key and making sure we have development plans in place for areas like this,” he said.

Thankfully no one was injured in those fires and anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.