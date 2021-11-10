Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler

1-year-old Blace Barnett was reported missing early Wednesday morning.
1-year-old Blace Barnett was reported missing early Wednesday morning.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who went missing early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a grey in color 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

If you see this vehicle or Barnett, call 9-1-1, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck hit a power pole and spilled dozens of pallets on Nov. 9, 2021, at West Martintown and...
Aiken County crashes topple power pole, shut train track
Aiken High School
Gun found in teen’s book bag at Aiken High School
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
homeless generic
I-TEAM | Evicted: The face of homelessness in Augusta
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating

Latest News

A South Carolina bill moving through the Senate would allow thousands of DACA recipients and...
S.C. to receive more than $6B from infrastructure bill
Augusta arson
Back-to-back arson cases on same block raising concern for neighbors, businesses
Augusta arson
Arson causing problems in the community
Local Christmas tree farm
Local Christmas tree farm getting ready for the holiday season