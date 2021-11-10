Advertisement

Aiken leaders move forward on downtown hotel, conference center

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a bid to revitalize downtown, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission is moving forward on plans to acquire seven parcels to host a full-amenity hotel, conference center, multi-family housing and parking garage.

Leaders want to be able to host regional conferences in the hotel and conference center on a redeveloped site bounded by Laurens Street Southwest, Richland Avenue and Newberry Street.

MORE | Downtown Aiken revitalization plan is ‘shocking news’ to some

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the plan by buy the parcels for about $9.6 million. The City Council had already voted to issue bonds for the acquisition.

The commission is negotiating with several private developers and investors to redevelop the site.

The commission says it believes control is needed over this “critical portion of downtown suffering from disuse and deterioration.”

“Acquisition of this property is a gigantic first step and precedent to the redevelopment of a significant portion of downtown,” the commission said in a news release, adding that it “plans to spur revitalization of downtown Aiken with private investment in an area that has been ignored and even avoided for many years by private investors.”

Redevelopment will address the health and safety concerns of abandoned buildings and is expected to significantly add to the city’s tax rolls.

Aiken leaders plan to acquire and redevelop seven downtown parcels to host a full-amenity hotel...
Aiken leaders plan to acquire and redevelop seven downtown parcels to host a full-amenity hotel and conference center.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Aiken High School
After fight, gun found in teenager’s book bag at Aiken High School
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
A truck hit a power pole and spilled dozens of pallets on Nov. 9, 2021, at West Martintown and...
Aiken County crashes topple power pole, shut train track
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
Metal recycler coming to Augusta, promising 125 jobs
A grant from Food Lion help fund a makeover at the Project SMILE food pantry.
Grant makes improvements possible at Sylvania food pantry
Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local...
2 veteran career fairs, MAU event scheduled for job seekers
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia